Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

In other news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

