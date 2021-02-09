Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.20

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 5315183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) from C$1.30 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.37 million and a P/E ratio of -24.16.
About Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT)
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.
