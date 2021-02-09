DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $538,218.00

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $538,218.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.01062929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.85 or 0.05400860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00020449 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038706 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,369,232,415 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

