DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of DTE Energy worth $43,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

