Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $31.99 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00235299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00066885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00092498 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

