Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00227442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00066033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00083307 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00061678 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

