Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 40,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

