Dune Network (DUN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,498.00

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $3,498.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00241844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00084780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00097854 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063585 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 454,549,998 coins and its circulating supply is 356,960,295 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network . The official website for Dune Network is dune.network

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

