(DXMMQ) (OTCMKTS:DXMMQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(DXMMQ) (OTCMKTS:DXMMQ)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. (DXMMQ) shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,800 shares.

About (DXMMQ) (OTCMKTS:DXMMQ)

Dex Media, Inc is a provider of local marketing solutions to business clients across the United States. The Company’s local marketing solutions are primarily sold under Dex and Super brands, including print yellow page directories, online local search engine Websites, mobile local search applications, and placement of its client’s information and advertisements on search engine Websites, with, which the Company is affiliated.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for (DXMMQ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (DXMMQ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.