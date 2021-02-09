Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 3,090 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $145.42 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

