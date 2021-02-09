Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the third quarter worth $137,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.
The Brink’s Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.
Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.