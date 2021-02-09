Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the third quarter worth $137,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.