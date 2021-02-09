Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

