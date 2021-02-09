Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,597,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,331 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 509,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 802.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 319,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 283,811 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 124.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 197,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 109,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHML opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

