Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,168 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after buying an additional 3,359,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,359,000 after buying an additional 801,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daido Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,662,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.38.

