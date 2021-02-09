Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 6,078 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.