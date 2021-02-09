Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 7,477 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDC. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 745.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDC opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

