Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in The Boeing by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. 140166 increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of BA opened at $211.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.46. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

