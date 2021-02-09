Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.