Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 143,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 336,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.