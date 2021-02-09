Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.88. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

