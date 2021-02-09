Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $179.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

