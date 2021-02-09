Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.28% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMD opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

