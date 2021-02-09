Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $234.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.51. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

