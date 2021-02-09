Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,270.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,576,000 after buying an additional 966,163 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOM opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

