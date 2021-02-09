Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 223.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01.

