Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 13,357 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

PZA stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $27.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87.

