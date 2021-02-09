Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 7,001 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.