Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,412 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,037,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after buying an additional 2,080,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after buying an additional 621,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,735,000 after buying an additional 598,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $70.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

