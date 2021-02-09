Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55.

