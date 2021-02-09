Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,980,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in PACCAR by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,264. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

