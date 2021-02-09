Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,285 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

AbbVie stock opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.