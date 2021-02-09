Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 651,739 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,739 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13.

