Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 737 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $160.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.83. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

