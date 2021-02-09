Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after buying an additional 159,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

