Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) Price Up 30.4% This Week

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $59.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic Trading Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.01 or 0.01082976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.17 or 0.05604598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00042054 BTC.

About Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights (CRYPTO:DTR) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic Trading Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Trading Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic Trading Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.