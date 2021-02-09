Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.72

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.34, with a volume of 6218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 200.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

