Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.60. 5,977,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 9,119,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

