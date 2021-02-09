Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,764,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

DYN traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

