Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Analysts at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of DYN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,764,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,393,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 732,117 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,076,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

