DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

