e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $612.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00366622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,974,051 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,752 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

