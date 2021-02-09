Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.29

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 3981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gabelli raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

