Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.46

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.46 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 2284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $15,737,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

