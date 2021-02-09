EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.63-$5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.63. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.63-5.73 EPS.

NYSE EGP traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.51. 131,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.97. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

