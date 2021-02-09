EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.63-5.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.51. 131,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,624. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

