EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.63-5.73 for the period. EastGroup Properties also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.51. 138,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

