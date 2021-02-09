EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.37-1.41 for the period. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.63-5.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.51. The company had a trading volume of 138,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,624. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.68 and a 200 day moving average of $135.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

