eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 56,242 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 4.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of eBay worth $73,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in eBay by 127.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2,721.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in eBay by 7,568.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,387,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,884 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. 119,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,497,765. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.