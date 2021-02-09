Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) (LON:EBQ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.24

Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) (LON:EBQ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.24 and traded as low as $18.20. Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 253,260 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.82. The company has a market capitalization of £14.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.24.

Get Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Alan Newman bought 100,000 shares of Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent media and marketing consultancy worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports advertisers to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.