eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $327,835.46 and $624.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded 137.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00377333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

